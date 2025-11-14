The Denver Nuggets have been rolling recently thanks in large part to the heroics of superstar big man Nikola Jokic. Jokic recently poured in 55 points on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers in a winning effort, pushing Denver's record to 9-2 on the season.

Unfortunately, on Friday, the Nuggets got some bad news regarding shooting guard Christian Braun.

“Denver Nuggets starter Christian Braun will be re-evaluated in six weeks after sustaining a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Braun has gotten off to a bit of a quiet start to the 2025-26 NBA season after signing a big contract extension over the offseason to stay in Denver. Braun took over the starting job last year in the wake of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's departure and played well for the most part, establishing himself as a capable player on both sides of the ball.

Braun's upcoming absence figures to open the door for more playing time for role players like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown off the bench, each of whom was brought into Denver in free agency this past year. The Nuggets will also likely be relying even more heavily on Jokic's heroics moving forward, which has not been an issue up to this point in the season.

In any case, the Nuggets will next take the floor on Saturday evening for a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a rematch of the 2024 playoff series between the two teams, which Minnesota won in seven.