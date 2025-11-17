The Denver Nuggets appear poised to have their superstar on the floor once again, as Nikola Jokic has been listed as probable for Tuesday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Jokic is dealing with a left wrist sprain, the same injury designation he carried heading into Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a contest he dominated from start to finish.

With Denver entering at 10-2, the wrist issue poses little concern for the reigning champions.

Nikola Jokic The greatest center in the last 25 years pic.twitter.com/Hhdxi91D5M — 🍁 (@LandOfMoore) November 13, 2025

Jokic showed no signs of slowing down in the win over Minnesota, recording 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in yet another masterclass performance. Saturday’s game also featured strong offensive contributions from Tim Hardaway Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray, who each scored 23 points.

Gordon added 10 rebounds, while Murray handed out 12 assists, helping Denver secure its seventh straight victory with a 123-112 triumph.

The Nuggets will now prepare for a Chicago team still searching for consistency after a solid start to the season, and Jokic’s presence, even at less than full strength, dramatically tilts the matchup in Denver’s favor.

His “probable” status is becoming familiar; despite the wrist sprain, he continues to play through discomfort without any noticeable dip in production. Denver’s medical staff has not indicated any long-term concern, and Jokic’s availability seems almost certain unless symptoms unexpectedly worsen.

Denver will still be monitoring other injuries, with Cameron Johnson (right biceps strain) and Julian Strawther (low back pain) both listed as questionable. Christian Braun remains out with a left ankle sprain, while DaRon Holmes II is on a G League assignment.

Luckily for the Nuggets, their depth has stepped up during this win streak, and their offensive rhythm remains among the best in the NBA.

With momentum building and Jokic performing at MVP standards, Denver enters the Bulls matchup looking to extend its dominance. If Saturday’s performance was any indication, Jokic’s wrist sprain is more of a technical listing than a real limitation. As long as he continues suiting up, the Nuggets will remain one of the league’s most unstoppable forces.