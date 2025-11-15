The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will go head-to-head on Saturday night. Nikola Jokic is among the Nuggets listed on the injury report, however. So, is the Nuggets star playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

Jokic is in the middle of another jaw-dropping season. He is currently battling a left wrist sprain, though. Denver holds a 9-2 record and has been playing well, but Jokic's final injury status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the game. Minnesota is 8-4 overall, so the contest projects to be quite competitive.

Here's everything we know about Nikola Jokic's injury status heading into Saturday night's game against the Timberwolves.

Nikola Jokic's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Jokic is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with the aforementioned wrist sprain.

An MVP candidate once again, Jokic has led Denver to another big campaign. The Nuggets look like a championship contender at the moment. Saturday's contest will be a challenge against the Timberwolves in Minnesota, though.

When it comes to the question of if Nikola Jokic is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is maybe.

Nuggets' injury report

Nikola Jokic (left wrist sprain): Questionable

Christian Braun (left ankle sprain): Out

Cameron Johnson (right biceps strain): Out

Tamar Bates (G League two-way): Out

DaRon Holmes II (G League on assignment): Out

Curtis Jones (G League two-way): Out

Timberwolves' injury report

The Timberwolves will play the second of a back-to-back on Saturday after defeating the Sacramento Kings 124-110 on Friday night. As a result, they have yet to submit their injury report for Saturday's game.