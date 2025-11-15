The Denver Nuggets have started off the 2025-26 season as one of the better teams in the Western Conference with a record of 9-2. The Nuggets are coming into Saturday with a big conference matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they are going to be short-handed as Cam Johnson appeared on the team’s injury report ahead of the game.

Cam Johnson was officially ruled out for the Nuggets’ game against the Timberwolves due to an arm injury, as per the NBA’s official injury report. Johnson initially suffered the injury early in the first quarter of the Nuggets’ win against the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

He exited the game and did not return. He had two points and three rebounds in eight minutes. The Nuggets are already without another starter in Christian Braun due to an ankle injury.

Johnson has a starter for the Nuggets this season, appearing in all 11 games so far at a little over 24 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 37.2 percent shooting from the field, 21.11 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Johnson’s points and shooting percentages are career-lows, suggesting that he is still getting acclimated to his new teammates.

The Nuggets originally acquired Johnson in an offseason trade that sent Michael Porter Jr. the Brooklyn Nets. So far, he’s slotted into Porter’s place in the starting lineup.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Johnson began his career with the Phoenix Suns, and played a key role during the team’s NBA Finals run in 2021. He played a total of three and half seasons for the Suns before he was dealt to the Nets in the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade at the 2022-23 trade deadline.

A gifted shooter and defender, Johnson has been considered among the NBA’s better role players, and was part of a big offseason for the Nuggets as they look to get back to contender status in the West.