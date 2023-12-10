Ohio State received key injury news this weekend with the availabliity of backup guard Madison Greene who has dealt with knee injuries

The Ohio State Buckeyes have gotten off to a strong start to the NCAAW season. They’re currently 7-1 and ranked No. 12 in the country. They’ve got a big game coming up against the Penn State Nittany Lions who cracked the top 25 at No. 25 this past week. And they received good news this weekend on the injury front. Reserve guard Madison Greene is expected to be available and off the Ohio State injury report for this first time this season as per college basketball reporter Talia Goodman.

Huge B10 matchup coming up at 1pm between Ohio State and Penn State. For the Buckeyes, it looks like Madison Greene is available for the first time this season. Greene averaged 10.9 ppg and 5 apg last season 👀 — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) December 10, 2023

Madison Greene’s return from injury is big news for Ohio State as they begin Big 10 Conference play. Greene has been limited the past couple seasons due to injury and had yet to make her 2023-24 season debut. Greene missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury and she was limited to only 12 games last season before suffering another knee injury.

Greene will be entering her fifth season playing college basketball having played at Ohio State her entire college career thus far. She was off to a solid start last year before being sidelined. She was averaging 10.9 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals with splits of 48.3 percent shooting from the field, 45.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 80.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Although this is Greene’s fifth year on campus, it’s really only her fourth year of playing college basketball as she redshirted the 2021-22 season. Greene has alternated between starting and coming off the bench and will provide Ohio State with a major boost.