The Edmonton Oilers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It started a complicated summer for Connor McDavid, who got married to his long-time girlfriend Lauren Kyle in August. McDavid spoke with The Athletic about the dramatic change of bachelor party plans after the brutal defeat.

“The plan was to fly to Amsterdam, then on to Berlin to tour the city and catch a match in the ongoing UEFA Euro championships. Afterward, they’d hit up London for a Kings of Leon concert,” wrote Dan Robson of The Athletic. That great plan changed pretty dramatically.

“But the elaborate itinerary was scuttled. Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse were part of McDavid’s wedding party, and everyone agreed this was no time for a European adventure. His brother, Cam, and Adam Phillips, Connor’s close friend and agent, were in charge of planning and quickly called an audible. The group secured a friend’s residence at Albany Bahamas, a luxury resort community in New Providence…that welcomes many celebrities as guests, shielded by a no photo, no autograph policy.”

While the soccer match and Kings of Leon concert sound like a great time, the Bahamas isn't too bad of a plan either. The Oilers star and his group hung out at the beach, letting the loss wash over them.

Oilers look to bounce back after Game 7 loss

While the Oilers have had pre-season expectations for years now, nothing has rivaled this season. They expect to win the Stanley Cup after their brutal loss last season. They were down 3-0 in the Final before winning three straight games to force Game 7. Now, after Leon Draisaitl's massive extension, they are looking to get back.

Connor McDavid is also due an extension soon. He will be eligible to sign a long-term deal at the end of this season. McDavid will likely break Draisaitl's record for average annual value of $14 million. With those two big contracts likely on the books starting in 2026-27, they need to build a solid supporting cast now.

It will be difficult to build a deep roster with two massive contracts on the books. At the beginning of their current deals, McDavid and Draisaitl were not surrounded by talent. Now, they have enough around them to get to the Cup Final despite the loss. The Cup window is wide open right now and could be slightly closed once the extensions hit. That makes this season one of the most important in McDavid's young career.