Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid turned things around after a rough start. McDavid began the season with just 10 points through his first 11 games, which is below his usual pace. However, he is now firmly in the race for the Art Ross Trophy. And for teammate Mattias Ekholm, his performance means so much more.
Ekholm recently spoke about McDavid and his performance. He told the media that he wasn't surprised that the Oilers superstar has come around. And he went on to make a rather eye-opening claim about the impact McDavid has on this Edmonton team.
“Not [surprised] at all, but at the same time, we were all struggling early on, so to see him on top right now, it’s pretty awesome,” Ekholm said, via NHL.com. “You (media) guys have seen his game in the last three months; it’s been unbelievable how he’s been carrying us. He’s the best player in the world, and there is no shock to my mind that he’s there.”
McDavid is third in the NHL scoring race with 125 points. This is his third consecutive 120+ point season, as well. Overall, the Oilers superstar has 975 points in just 639 career games. A late-season surge could see the 26-year-old reach the 1000-point mark before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Down but never out
Mattias Ekholm is not the only one who isn't surprised by McDavid's turnaround. Head coach Kris Knoblauch has only been in charge for a few months at this point. However, he has a longstanding connection with the Oilers superstar. He coached McDavid in the Ontario Hockey League with the Erie Otters.
“Never count Connor out or never think he can’t do something,” Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. “He made it very difficult for himself to get to where he is in scoring right now, but I don’t have enough words or time to talk about what Connor can do.”
Knoblauch had a front-row seat to McDavid's skill in the OHL. McDavid's final season with the Otters is easily his most notable. The Oilers superstar played just 44 games but scored 120 points. In the OHL Playoffs, he took it a step further. He scored 21 goals and 49 points in 20 playoff games in 2015 under Knoblauch's watch. The Oilers later made McDavid the first overall pick, and the rest is history.
Connor McDavid respects peers
Mattias Ekholm called Connor McDavid the best player in the world. While there is certainly an argument to be made, he is still trailing in the Art Ross Trophy race. He is third in the league in points as of now. Only Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon and Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov have more points.
McDavid maintains that his ultimate goal is to win the Stanley Cup. However, he acknowledges the seasons the other two players are having. And their success only serves to push him to be an even better player than he's already proven to be.
“They are putting together two great years,” McDavid said, via NHL.com. “They are two great players who are always right there as well. I think they’ve both played really well and they’re both playing with some special players, just like me here. It’s been fun to watch those two.”
Connor McDavid is leading the Oilers toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And this could be the season that his performances finally help Edmonton win it all. This is certainly a team to watch once the tournament begins. It's must-watch hockey, especially if he winds up facing MacKinnon or Kucherov this spring.