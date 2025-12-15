The St. Louis Blues are near the bottom of the Central Division, and they're looking to find a way to climb up the standings. It might be a little harder to do that, as one of their key players went down with an injury. Dylan Holloway was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in practice.

Holloway is set to be scheduled for a re-evaluation in six weeks.

Holloway has dressed in 33 games this season and has 17 points and 11 penalty minutes. In 199 career regular-season games, he has totaled 98 points and 77 penalty minutes.

With Holloway out for an extended time, it will be next man up for the Blues, and the hope is that they don't fall any further than they are now. Head coach Jim Montgomery spoke about what the next steps are for the team with Holloway's injury.

“It’s all in one position that we’re getting hurt. Thankfully, glass half-full, we’ve got (Alexey) Toropchenko coming back (Monday), so we’ve only have five (players) out. We’ve got a lot of guys that are playing really good hockey for us right now. I mean, we’ve got contributions — (Hugh) McGing has scored, (Matt) Luff has scored, (Logan) Mailloux scored last game. There’s a lot of guys feeling good about themselves right now, so we’re just going to march on,” Montgomery said via Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

The one thing to know is that the team is not satisfied with the direction they've gone in, and after their loss to the Nashville Predators, Brayden Schenn called them out for their performance.

“Soft … soft in front of our own net, soft in front of their net. Give good players time and space to score goals ot second chances, leaving Binner hanging out to try on some, that's how we keep giving up as many goals as we are right now,” Schenn said via Blues' beat reporter Lou Korac.

The Blues were able to bounce back from that loss and won 3-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks.