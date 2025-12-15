While he previously denied rumors that Captain America would return in Avengers: Doomsday, MCU actor Chris Evans may be a liar.

That is, if the latest leaks are to be believed. A Steve Rogers-centric trailer for Avengers: Doomsday had leaked on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.

It has since been taken down, but it showed Rogers walking into his house and picking up his baby. A title card was then shown that read, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.” This was previously reported by DanielRPK, who alleges that Evans will be the “lead character” in Doomsday, pitting him against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

The leaks bring old comments made by Evans back to light. Previously, Evans had denied having any involvement in the movie. While promoting Materialists, Evans was asked if he'd been in contact with Downey or the Russo brothers by ScreenRant.

Chris Evans on not returning for ‘Avengers Doomsday’: “It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible. And I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren't invited to the party.” pic.twitter.com/NNzJx4PcZc — Screen Rant (@screenrant) December 15, 2025

He responded, “Yeah, I talk to the mall the time — that's where Pedro [Pascal] is right now. I mean, it's sad to be away, it's sad to not be back with the band. But I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's gonna be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren't invited to the party.”

Article Continues Below

Is Chris Evans returning as Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday?

Of course, if the leaks are legit, it appears Evans will be returning as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday, which was previously reported. This would mark Evans' first MCU appearance since Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

For some, this may undo the ending he got in Endgame. Steve returns the Infinity Stones and returns to a timeline where he's with Peggy Carter. It gave him the happy ending with the love of his life that he always desired.

Since his MCU exit, Steve Rogers' place has been taken by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Sam is now the new Captain America, and he recently starred in his first solo movie as the hero in Brave New World. Now, there may be two Captain Americas.