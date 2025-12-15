Despite a terrific start to the 2025-26 campaign, Nebraska basketball was not receiving a ton of love in the national rankings. The Cornhuskers earned victories over several Power Four programs during non-conference play, but people still had questions about what Fred Hoiberg's squad could do against a truly dangerous team. They got their answer after Saturday's heart-stopping, history-making 83-80 win versus Illinois. The newest AP poll reflected all the praise Nebraska is currently receiving.

The Huskers jump from No. 23 to No. 15 after leaving Champaign with a huge victory, per On3. They put an exclamation point on their undefeated start to the season, and now the industry has no choice but to take notice.

Following a seemingly endless stay in obscurity, Nebraska became a nice story over the last couple of years. Now, it is reaching unprecedented heights and asserting itself as a potential Big Ten title contender. There is obviously a long way to go before concrete proclamations can be made, but fans have earned the right to celebrate after all the pain they have persistently endured.

Hoiberg is not just tasked with reviving Nebraska basketball. He is intent on guiding it to a place it has never even been before: the second round of the NCAA Tournament. If the squad can stay the course, Lincoln's brutal drought should end in March.

Rienk Mast and Pryce Sandfort comprise a fearsome frontcourt duo, combining for approximately 35 points per game this season. Sam Hoiberg, son of head coach Fred Hoiberg, is a pesky defender and solid playmaker. And do not forget about Jamarques Lawrence, the man who stunned the Illinois crowd with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer this past weekend. This group is hungry and capable.

With matchups against North Dakota and New Hampshire approaching, Nebraska should be able to maintain its top-15 standing through the holiday season.