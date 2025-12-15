The Alabama football program is currently gearing up for its college football playoff semifinal matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday evening. Alabama is hoping to bounce back from an SEC Championship loss against Georgia that was so ugly that many felt it might keep them out of the playoff altogether.

In recent days, rumors have been swirling around the program, with fans wondering if head coach Kalen DeBoer might take the Michigan job, which was opened last week with Sherrone Moore's firing.

DeBoer has since released a statement denying those claims, and reaffirmed his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Monday.

“Kalen DeBoer answers ‘yes' when he's asked if he will be the coach of Alabama next season,” reported Nick Kelly of AL.com on X, formerly Twitter.

DeBoer's time in Tuscaloosa thus far hasn't exactly been a resounding success, but he did get Alabama to the playoff for the first time during his tenure this year, despite the setback against Georgia.

Even though they stumbled toward the finish line this year, Alabama picked up some of the most impressive wins in all of college football this season, including defeating that same Georgia team on the road, as well as beating Vanderbilt and Tennessee, among others.

Article Continues Below

The Crimson Tide will hope to rediscover some of that magic on Friday against an Oklahoma team that has similarly fallen apart somewhat as the season has gone on.

In any case, Alabama and Oklahoma will kick things off on Friday at 8:00 pm ET.