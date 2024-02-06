Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon is dominating once again.

The Colorado Avalanche are on a roll as the second half of the 2023-24 NHL season begins. And one major reason for this is superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon. He is one of two players with more than 80 points this season, along with Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov. And he is fifth in goal-scoring so far.

MacKinnon received a ton of praise from those around the league at the NHL All-Star Game. Now, the man himself is discussing his success. The Avalanche superstar mentioned how the game looks to him these days. He certainly hasn't slowed down, but the action on the ice has.

“Just seeing things well out there right now,” MacKinnon said, via NHL.com. “Plays, they're developing a little slower in a good way, I guess. It's a fast game, so when you can see things as they come and try to make the best decision I can, that's what Kucherov does every time.”

Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon is on another level

MacKinnon has long been a star in the NHL. But the 28-year-old kicked into another gear in 2022-23. He scored a career-high 111 points with the Avalanche. And this year could see the former first-overall pick top those totals if things continue to go well during the second half of the season.

“I'm always trying to work on playmaking, vision, things like that … You want your legs moving fast but your brain to slow down a little bit. That's the idea, not to get too excited and flustered out there. Right now it's been pretty good,” the Avalanche superstar said, via NHL.com.

Even his teammates are in awe of the way he plays the game. “Once he hits the ice he's just a completely different human,” Avalanche superstar Cale Makar said, via NHL.com. “He's able to flip that switch and the second the puck drops he's in a different universe. That's what makes him so special right now. The game is just flowing for him.”

Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche return to the ice on February 6. They take on the New Jersey Devils as part of a five-game Eastern Conference road swing. If the first half of the season is any indication, MacKinnon could put on a show on Tuesday night.