The Edmonton Oilers have been without forward Evander Kane for the entire 2024-25 NHL season so far, but he's inching closer to a return to action.

The good news for Kane is that he's back on the ice, writing on social media that it was his first time skating in a long time and that he's feeling good.

Earlier in the month, Kane indicated that after he underwent surgery, he was aiming to come back 100% at full health when he was able to return, via NHL.com.

“With regards to yesterday’s surgery, to be honest, I’m not frustrated at all,” Kane said. “I’m actually really happy we were able to fix that and get me to 100 percent, so when I do come back and play this year, I’m feeling 100 percent. It might put a pause for a couple of weeks on my current rehab process, but it won’t be very long.

“I think the number that was out there was 4-8 weeks and that’s getting back playing after a surgery like this. In terms or rehabbing and training and continuing to feel better, that break is going to be very short.”

Last season with the Oilers, Kane scored 24 goals with 20 assists in 77 regular season games and then added four goals and four assists in 20 postseason games as Edmonton advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Oilers forward Evander Kane will be in his fourth season with the team

Kane, who originally began his NHL career with the Atlanta Thrashers before their relocation to become the second edition of the Winnipeg Jets, will begin his fourth season wearing an Oilers uniform when he returns to the ice.

He's also played for the Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks. In 930 career NHL games, Kane has scored 326 goals with 291 assists; he's also added 26 goals with 17 assists in 76 career postseason games.