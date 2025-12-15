The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 15 with slim hopes of making a run at the AFC North title. Following a 24-0 loss at home to the division rival Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

That prompted questions on the short-term future of quarterback Joe Burrow.

On Monday, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Burrow will play and start the rest of the regular season. When pressed on why he would make that decision, Taylor was quite blunt.

“Because we want to win,” Taylor said curtly, according to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

