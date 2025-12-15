The coaching carousel is coming to an end, and the transfer portal is heating up. One of the latest names to enter is DJ Lagway, as he announced his plans to leave Florida. As the quarterback looks at his options in the portal, these are the best destinations for Lagway in 2026.

Lagway was one of the biggest recruits coming out of high school. He was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year, USA Today Offensive Player of the Year, MaxPreps National Player of the Year, and Mr. Texas Football in 2023 after his senior season. The 5-star recruit then committed to Florida. He entered the 2024 season as the backup to Graham Mertz, but would get time in the 2024 season due to injuries to Mertz. Lagway appeared in 12 games, starting seven of them, and winning six. He passed for 1,915 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He then entered 2025 as the starting quarterback. Still, it was an up-and-down campaign for the sophomore QB. He passed for 2,264 yards with 16 touchdowns. He also found the end zone once on the ground. Still, the gunslinger threw 14 interceptions, with many times them coming in bunches. Lagway threw five of them against LSU in a 20-10 loss. He then threw two against Mississippi State in a 23-21 win. Finally, he threw three in a 38-7 loss to Kentucky.

Lagway can make big plays, with elite arm strength and the ability to make big-time throws. He also has a large frame and can be a physical runner, but has not shown much of that so far in his career. Still, he has had growing pains and will look to find a spot where he can excel the next two seasons.

Could Lagway join Kiffin at LSU?

LSU will need a new starting quarterback this year. Garrett Nussmeier has just finished his senior season and will be moving on. Michael Van Buren transferred into LSU from Arkansas this past summer. He ended up starting games towards the end of the season, but was not very impressive. With a new coaching staff coming in, he may not be given a chance to win the job.

Lane Kiffin is coming to LSU and bringing with him his offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis Jr. There is the possibility that Trindad Chambliss could come from Ole Miss to LSU, but he would need to be granted another year of eligibility. If Chambliss is not the solution for LSU, it could be Lagway. When it was announced that Lagway would transfer by On3 on x, formerly Twitter, Kiffin reposted the original post. Kiffin did a great job with Chambliss, who was also a transfer. The two have some similar traits, but Chambliss is a more consistent passer, while Lagway has a bigger arm. Still, with what Kiffin has done with quarterbacks in the past, this could be a solid landing spot.

Texas Tech will need a quarterback

Texas Tech will also need a new quarterback for the 2026 season. Berhen Morton led the team to the College Football Playoffs, throwing for 2,43 yards and 22 touchdowns. He is out of eligibility after this season, as is Mitch Griffis, who has spent time as the backup to Morton. The other backup this year was Will Hammond. He played in eight games this year, including getting the start against Oklahoma State as Morton was injured. Hammond tore his ACL in that game, meaning he will likely not be able to participate in spring practice. That will give a transfer a chance to win the job in the spring.

One of the major issues for Lagway has been trying to do everything on his own. He has had the fate of the team placed on his shoulders, which is difficult for a young quarterback. Jadan Baugh was solid at times in the running game, rushing for 1,170 yards but with just eight scores. He also had the majority of his big games, such as the 266 yards against Florida State, when Lagway was playing well. Meanwhile, Texas Tech has both Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams, who combined for over 1,800 yards on the ground and 20 touchdowns returning. Further, the Florida defense has not been good, while Texas Tech has one of the top five defensive units in the nation, and should remain a top unit in 2026. Taking the pressure off Lagway could help him improve into a top-level quarterback.

Is a reunion with Bill Napier in order at James Madison?

James Madison may or may not need a new quarterback. Alonza Barnett III is a red-shirt junior and spent his first four seasons at JMU, the last two as the starter under Bob Chesney. With Chesney heading off the UCLA, Barnett may decide to transfer as well. Barnett was a backup in 2023 behind Jordan McCloud, who was in a similar situation under Curt Cignetti. McCloud chose to leave JMU and finish his college career at Texas State after Cignetti left for Indiana.

Article Continues Below

Lagway's old coach, Billy Napier, is now the new coach for the Dukes. It could be possible that Lagway follows his old coach. There is no indication of what the relationship between Napier and Lagway was, but it has been reported that Lagway did not want to leave Florida. According to a source reporting to CBSSports, the meeting between Lagway and new coach Jon Sumrall did not go well.

“He didn't care about the money,” the source said. “He didn't care about them bringing someone else in. He just wanted to hear you have the ability and we want to coach it out of you.”

If Lagway believes that Napier is the right coach to bring out his ability, he could be off to Harrisonburg. If not, then Lagway will be looking elsewhere.

Could Lagway return home and go to Baylor?

From 1997 through 2001, Baylor had a running back named Derek Lagway. He played in 40 games for the Bears, running for 711 yards and scoring six times. His son is DJ Lagway. The quarterback could follow the path of his father and join Baylor. Baylor was one of the schools that recruited Lagway out of high school, and was heavily interested. Further, the former Gator grew up less than two hours away from the campus. With Sawyer Robinson out of eligibility, the Bears will need a new quarterback.

Still, the offense for Baylor may not make Lagway a plug-and-play player. He has the tools to run the offense for the Bears, but has yet to show that he can utilize all of them. Dave Arnada's defense has also been an issue recently, which could lead to Lagway trying to play hero ball, leading to turnovers.

Will a spot be open at TCU?

There have been some rumors that Josh Hoover could be entering the transfer portal. A reason for that is the new offensive coordinator for the Horned Frogs, Gordon Sammis. Kendal Briles has left for South Carolina, and Briles ran more of a spread offense, heavy in passing, and fast in tempo, but lacking balance. Sammis runs much more of a balanced attack that has a run game focus. It is also a more pro-style attack, which fits the skill set of Lagway. Still, Sammis has yet to name a quarterback coach, considering he was just hired within the past week.

The right developmental coach could make a transfer for Lagway highly attractive, as he has noted he wants to find a coaching staff that can develop him as a player. That is the primary reason he is entering the portal. Still, a quality quarterback coach may also entice Hoover to return to TCU.

Regardless of the new home for Lagway, he is just one piece of a larger puzzle. Other quarterbacks, such as Dylan Raiola, are on the transfer market, and more will be coming. Just like with high school recruiting, it is not just about fit for the player, but how the coaching staff compares quarterbacks. Some may see Lagway as the best available option, and others will not. Regardless, Lagway will get a fresh start, and hopefully live up the the talent he has.