The Edmonton Oilers are off to a solid start to the 2024-25 NHL season. With 53 points out of 41 games, they are a near-lock to make the playoffs again. After losing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year, they are on a mission to make it back. But they have done it all without forward Evander Kane due to multiple injuries. Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported on Kane's recovery timeline on Friday.

“Oilers say Evander Kane underwent knee surgery in Edmonton on Thursday,” Seravalli reported. “It’s unrelated to September’s abdominal surgery, but team says it will cause him to pause that rehab in the meantime. Expected recovery from knee surgery portion is 4-8 weeks. Then what for abdominal?'

This is bad news for the Oilers, who struggled without Kane in the lineup during the Final last year. Even though they have been solid this year, adding a scorer like Kane can only help. In 161 games with the Oilers, he has scored 62 goals which could help down the stretch.

But four weeks takes Kane to early February and then the abdominal injury would take center stage. The best-case scenario is that the Oilers get him back for the playoffs and go on another deep run.

How can the Oilers replace Evander Kane?

The silver lining here is that Kane can be kept on Long-Term Injured Reserve. Assuming he cannot return for the regular season, they will be able to add a key player at the trade deadline. While they have a great scoring unit with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they have a great team to catch up with.

Even with their great start, a 106-point pace, the Oilers are in second place in the Pacific Division. The Vegas Golden Knights have 59 points at the halfway point of the season and sit in first place in the entire league. They will need to score and defend perfectly to tackle the Golden Knights down the stretch and in the playoffs.

The trade deadline does not have many great options for contending teams, but the New York Islanders have two guys who could land in Edmonton. Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri could both be traded and would both fit the Oilers' needs. Palmieri's cap hit is lower than Kane's so that would allow them more flexibility than adding Nelson.

Without Kane, the Oilers have been more than fine in the regular season. They have banked enough points to let him heal fully before hopefully returning in the playoffs.