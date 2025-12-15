The Baltimore Ravens found their urgency and seemed to get into Joe Burrow’s head. But they had a key injury, and head coach John Harbaugh gave a vague update about the setback to Ronnie Stanley after he left the game against the Bengals.

After the 24-0 beat-down that kept the Ravens in the serious playoff mix, Harbaugh seemed to downplay any seriousness with Stanley’s injury, according to a post on X by Jeff Zrebiec.

“Harbaugh also said that Ronnie Stanley will be evaluated throughout the week, as well. He limped off [the] field in [the] fourth quarter and didn’t return. Harbaugh said he’s dealing with some “soreness.”

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley an important part of the offense

The Ravens wouldn’t figure to have a great shot at finishing out with three wins if Stanley misses time. The two-time Pro Bowl standout played in all 17 games in 2024, which was the first such accomplishment in his 10-year NFL career. And he's played in 13 of 14 games this year.

Harbaugh said after the game that things looked good for Stanley, according to Sports Illustrated.

Article Continues Below

“Ronnie looks fine, Awuzie, we're going to know more tomorrow,” Harbaugh said.

Another issue looming over Stanley is the play where he, perhaps inadvertently, knocked the official to the ground. There is some question about whether Stanley would be fined. He has already been fined three times in his career for a total of $60,101, according to athlonsports.com.

The Ravens have a very tough path to the playoffs. They play host to the Patriots, who bring a record of 11-3 into Sunday's game. Then they visit the Packers, who are 9-4-1 this year. The Ravens close their regular season against the first-place Steelers in a game the Ravens hope will be a chance for them to capture the AFC North title.

It has been an uneven season thus far. The team got off to a terrible start at 1-5 before ripping off five straight wins. Then they got shocked by the Bengals before losing to the Steelers. But they bounced back with a resounding win over the Bengals in the rematch.