Entering the 2025 NFL season, there was a newfound level of optimism surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders. Tom Brady became part of the organization, and the franchise went on to sign a potential future Hall of Fame coach, Pete Carroll.

They also drafted Ashton Jeanty with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty was believed to be a generational talent.

Yet, through 14 games, the Raiders' season has been abysmal. Las Vegas is at the bottom of the AFC West with a 2-12 record, tied with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans for the worst record in the NFL.

Following a 31-0 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, many began wondering about Carroll's future with the team. The Raiders head coach was asked whether he believed he was coaching for his job during the final three weeks, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden. His response was very telling.

“I don't feel like that at all. I'm well beyond that,” Carroll said.

He then fielded a follow-up question on whether he would oversee a rebuild.

“It's looking like that's what's necessary.”

That sentiment makes it sound as though the Raiders' head coach does not plan on going anywhere. But one has to wonder how much longer Carroll will keep at it.

The Super Bowl-winning coach is the oldest coach in the league. He is 74 and will turn 75 as the 2026 NFL season kicks off. And the Raiders do not appear to be anywhere close to turning things around.

There are massive holes on the offensive and defensive lines. Las Vegas lacks explosive playmakers on the outside. Most importantly, Geno Smith has regressed and the franchise does not appear to have a legit starting quarterback.