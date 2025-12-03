There is renewed excitement for Olympics hockey ahead of February's Milano Cortina Winter Games, especially where the United States of America is concerned. Team USA is eyeing the gold medal after narrowly falling to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but earning this global triumph may not be players' only concern.

The arena that is being built for Olympics competition could contain an ice surface that is smaller than what the NHL uses, per The Athletic's Chris Johnston and Michael Russo.

The fact that Milan's Santagiulia Arena is still under construction is already a bit troubling, but this dimensions issue raises safety concerns that may make some athletes think twice before deciding to compete in the Olympics. The International Ice Hockey Federation reportedly approved a 60-meter by 26-meter sheet of ice, something the NHL did not anticipate based on prior agreements. Those proportions are more than three feet shorter while being only “a hair wider” than what the prominent hockey league requires.

Article Continues Below

This is not merely standard Olympic practice, for those wondering. NHL stars have skated on a 60-meter surface during the Winter Games in the past, but a 30-meter width is typically used in international competition. Although there is little time to act — the Milano Cortina Olympics begin on Feb. 6, 2026 — fans should expect the topic to be addressed.

The NHL Players' Association is “looking into the matter,” according to The Athletic. There was a heightened level of physicality in the 4 Nations Face-Off, as pride burned brightly inside Montreal's Bell Centre and Boston's TD Garden back in February. Beyond the fights that broke out between the United States and Canada, there were a number of big hits. When players travel at high speeds, they need a certain mount of space in order to reduce injury risk.

Time will tell if the Santagiulia Arena is a suitable place for Olympics hockey, but the NHL's antenna is certainly up.