The Seattle Seahawks wrecked the San Francisco 49ers’ push for the NFC West crown with a dominant performance in the regular season finale. Seattle clinched the division title and the No. 1 seed with a 13-3 win on Saturday.

Sam Darnold made NFL history with the Week 18 victory, He’s the first passer to ever win 14 games and throw for 4,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. However, it was the running game that powered the Seahawks offense in Week 18. The 49ers struggled to contain Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet as the duo combined for 171 rushing yards on Saturday night.

Trailing 10-3 late in the third quarter, San Francisco needed a stop. The 49ers forced a 3rd & 17 but Seattle stuck with the running game. Darnold pitched the ball to Walker and the fourth-year RB picked up the first down with a 19-yard rush. John Lynch’s reaction captured the frustration of 49ers fans everywhere.

Seahawks dominate 49ers on the ground in Week 18 win

The Seahawks enjoyed a significant offensive advantage in Week 18. Seattle racked up 361 total yards, compared to San Francisco’s 173. However, the 49ers stayed in the game by limiting Seattle’s scoring. Charbonnet had the game’s only touchdown on a 27-yard first-quarter rush.

Turnovers have been a major concern for the Seahawks this season. They’re one of just a handful of playoff-bound teams with a negative turnover differential. But Darnold played a clean game on Saturday and Seattle did not give the ball away against the 49ers.

While the offense helped the Seahawks win the time of possession battle, the defense dominated San Francisco. Brock Purdy came into the Week 18 matchup with 13 touchdowns in the last three games. But Seattle kept him out of the end zone.

The Seahawks sacked Purdy three times and registered eight quarterback hits. The team’s ferocious front forced one of his worst games of the season. And Purdy got bloodied and took a vicious hit as the 49ers turned the ball over on downs late in the fourth quarter.