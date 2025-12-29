Mikaela Shiffrin is making a dominant statement ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, coming from behind to win her sixth straight World Cup slalom race. The Alpine skiing legend finished her second run in 53.58 seconds, which gave her a total time of 1:48.82 and put her ahead of Switzerland's Camille Rast by just 0.09 seconds.

The victory also marked Shiffrin's 106th career World Cup win, setting the record for the sport. She's been on a roll this year, beginning her win streak back in March at the year-end finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, and remaining undefeated with all victories coming by more than a stunning 1.2 seconds.

Shiffrin came back from the largest deficit she's faced since 2013. She spoke to the media after the race and was candid about her experience when asked about how she was able to pull the come-from-behind victory off.

“I honestly don't know. It didn't feel good,” Shiffrin answered. “I didn't expect to come down to the green light. It's been one of those days.”

.@MikaelaShiffrin comes back from her biggest deficit to a victory in slalom since 2013, earning her fifth (5/5) slalom win of the season💪#stifelusskiteam pic.twitter.com/zShU0nu4V6 — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) December 28, 2025

“Today was hard,” Shiffrin added. “And you can see the skiing from these women; it was really hard today. Tough conditions … I did my best, best possible run.”

The 30-year-old isn't the only skiing legend that's made World Cup headlines lately. Lindsey Vonn also made history in preparation for the upcoming Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, after securing a first-place finish for the first time in seven years in the women's downhill event in Switzerland, landing her in the history books as the oldest skier to ever win a World Cup alpine skiing race.