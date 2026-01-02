The Olympics are five weeks away, with NHL players returning to the games in mid-February. Team Canada was already announced, with San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini joining the squad. Now, Team USA is locked in and heading to the Olympics, but will do so without New York Rangers star Adam Fox.

Introducing the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team 🇺🇸 #MilanoCortina2026 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Rosters: https://t.co/hUC1A7aZ7R pic.twitter.com/V1DV63Jyie — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

Team USA is similar to the squad that lost the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game last year. Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones replaces Fox on the blue line. Quinn Hughes will make his Team USA debut after missing the 4 Nations due to injury. Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres replaces Chris Kreider on the forward unit. Utah Mammoth captain Clayton Keller took the extra roster spot.