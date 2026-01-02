The good news for the Winnipeg Jets after Mark Scheifele's Olympics snub is that they'll be getting an inspired scorer. It already worked for the Jets, as their star had two goals and an assist on New Year's Day after learning he hadn't made the team. Scheifele joins a long list of players who should've made it, but that doesn't make it sting any less, according to Chris Johnston via The Athletic.

“Obviously, it was a tough day. News that you don't want,” Scheifele said after Thursday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. “It just shows the amount of talent in Canada. There's so many great hockey players, so many great guys. It's an honor to be part of this country just because there are so many great hockey players, and obviously I wish I was picked. God's got a plan, and you've just got to trust it.”

Scheifele isn't the only player left scratching their heads. Seth Jarvis, Travis Konecny, and Sam Bennett won't return after being part of last year's 4 Nations Face-Off roster, while Connor Bedard is another player many felt should've made it. It's a testament to Canada's depth that a roster of just the snubs could likely contend for a medal.

Article Continues Below

“I don't know what else I could have done,” said Scheifele. “I'm proud of the way I played all season to now. I think I'm probably playing the best hockey I've ever played in my career. That's all you've got to do is just trust in God's plan and know there's a reason for everything.”

Scheifele's chances aren't over yet. Team Canada's executive Doug Armstrong has a list of players who'll get the call if any injuries happen between now and the opening ceremonies. While he wouldn't disclose which players were on Canada's list, it'd be hard to argue that Mark Scheifele isn't one of them.