The Seattle Seahawks snapped the San Francisco 49ers’ six-game winning streak with a dominant performance in the regular season finale. The Seahawks clinched the No. 1 seed and the NFC West title with their 13-3 victory in Week 18.

Sam Darnold was efficient on Saturday, going 20/26 for 198 scoreless yards. He didn’t turn the ball over and only took two sacks while the Seahawks’ running game and defense dominated the 49ers. Darnold joined exclusive company in Week 17. He became just the fifth quarterback with back-to-back 13-win seasons, joining Brett Favre, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers.

Following Week 18’s victory over San Francisco, Darnold is in a club all his own. He became the first QB in NFL history “to win 14+ games and throw for 4000+ yards in back-to-back seasons,” per OptaStats’ Greg Harvey.

