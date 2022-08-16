Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season

The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.

“The one-year extension of Altman is for $4 million in 2027-28, the same salary he is due to earn the year prior, and is pending approval of the school’s board of trustees during their meeting on Tuesday.”

More from the report:

“The buyout Altman would owe Oregon if he were to leave for another job, which had dropped to $3 million, moved back to $4 million if he left before April 25, 2023. The buyout drops to $3 million for the following year, then $2 million for the following two years and $1 million for the last two years of the extended contract.”

Oregon basketball has been under the coaching of Dana Altman for over a decade now. He arrived in Eugene in 2010 when he signed a seven-year deal worth $2 million deal each year to coach the Ducks. Although Oregon basketball hasn’t won a national title since Altman took over, the Ducks have nonetheless become a perennial contender, at least in the Pac-12. In the 2016-17 season, the Ducks came just a win short of making their way to the national championship game, losing to no. 1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four round. Prior to that, the Ducks took down no. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks in the Elite Eight stage.

So far in his career as Oregon basketball’s head coach, Altman has managed to rack up a 300-125 record and is now the program’s winningest head coach in history of the program.