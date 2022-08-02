Kwame Evans commits to Oregon in massive recruiting win for Dana Altman

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks just secured arguably their biggest recruiting win in program history on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, Oregon has landed the commitment of highly-coveted high school recruit Kwame Evans. ESPN ranks Evans as the No. 2 overall recruit in the Class of 2023, and is heralded as the top power forward in his class.

Per @PaulBiancardi, Kwame Evans Jr. (no. 2 in the ESPN 💯) has committed to Oregon! pic.twitter.com/HMCy2MLGVU — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) August 2, 2022

Evans, a 6-9 power forward who weighs in at around 200 lbs, was believed to be weighing the decision between the University of Oregon and the University of Arizona. He had also received significant interest from Kentucky, UCF, and Auburn, before ultimately choosing to head to Eugene, OR.

The Montverde Academy standout will gear up for his senior season, hoping to further impress scouts ahead of his journey to Eugene. Evans is a Baltimore, MD native, will move out West to play his collegiate basketball, and he’ll be well received by Ducks fans.

Dana Altman continues his impressive run at Oregon with the recruitment of Evans. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 7 overall recruit in the Class of 2023, and the No. 3 power forward. While ESPN rates him a bit more highly, it’s easy to see that the consensus surrounding Evans is that he’s nothing short of a star in the making.

Evans is the second commit in the Ducks’ class of 2023, joining West Linn, OR native Jackson Shelstad, who is a four-star recruit at the point guard position and the No. 1 player in the state, per 247Sports.

Not only did the Ducks secure one of the top talents in the class of 2023 in Kwame Evans, but they also prevented him from joining their rivals at Arizona, in what should be considered nothing less than a colossal recruitment win for Dana Altman and Co.