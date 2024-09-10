We are now through two weeks of the college football season, and we are ready to do it again in week three. The college football season has been a ton of fun already as we have already seen a lot of upsets and we have learned a lot about teams across the country. Contenders are beginning to present themselves, and we have already seen pretenders fall flat (sorry Florida State). So much has happened in just a couple of weeks, and week three is sure to provide more excitement. One game that should be a good one will feature the Oregon football team hitting the road to take on their rival Oregon State.

Week three is almost here, but this will be the fourth week of games as we did have a week zero this year that had a mini slate. Week one and week two have provided some great matchups, but week three is a little bit slim. Oregon vs. Oregon State is definitely one of the better matchups of the week, and let’s take a look at some other notable games as well.

ESPN’s College GameDay goes to the best game every week, and they will be at LSU vs. South Carolina for week three. A lot of people would argue that there are better matchups out there, but that will be a good one. Missouri-Boston College is one of just two matchups featuring two ranked teams. The other one will take place on Friday night as Arizona and Kansas State will square off in a crucial Big 12 game.

One good one to watch this weekend will be taking place in Madison, Wisconsin as Alabama will hit the road to take on the Badgers. There is also another intriguing rivalry game for former Pac-12 teams as well as Washington will battle Washington State. Now that these teams aren't in the same conference anymore, they have to change their rivalry week.

Other notable matchups include Notre Dame at Purdue and Georgia at Kentucky. There are some decent matchups, but it is a pretty slim week. Conference play begins in week four for most teams, so this is the calm before the storm. However, weeks like this are sometimes the ones that produce the most chaos.

There’s no doubt about it, it’s going to be exciting to see this Oregon football team hit the road to take on their rival, Oregon State, in just the third game of the season. Before we get into our predictions, let’s take a look at where each team is at heading into this game.

Oregon football hasn't looked good this year

Oregon came into the season ranked #3 in the country, but they struggled quite a bit in week one in their opener against Idaho. The Vandals are an FCS team, so they obviously weren't given much of a chance heading into this matchup against the Ducks. However, they found themselves only trailing by three points in the fourth quarter.

The Ducks came into this game favored by 44.5 points, but they didn't come even close to covering. Things got a little dicey in the fourth quarter when Idaho scored a touchdown to make it 17-14. If the Vandals got a stop on the next drive, they would've had a chance to tie with a field goal or take the lead with a touchdown. Oregon put together a nice drive, however, and they scored a touchdown to extend the lead back to 10. Oregon finished out the game for a 24-14 victory, but it was ugly.

Week two wasn't pretty either. The Ducks hosted Boise State, and the Broncos are a solid team, but if it weren't for two huge kick return touchdowns, Oregon would've likely lost handily at home against a group of five team. The way that the Ducks have looked so far this season is very concerning.

Oregon State is 2-0 so far

Oregon State has handled business so far this season, but we haven't seen the Beavers go up against a good team, so we should learn a lot more about them this weekend.

So far, the Beavers have defeated Idaho State and San Diego State. Oregon State beat Idaho State 38-15, and they took down the Aztecs 21-0.

The Oregon State football team lost head coach Jonathan Smith in the offseason, so this is expected to be an adjustment year. Not a lot of people are giving them a chance in this game against Oregon, but the Ducks haven't looked good this season, so you never know.

It's exciting that we get to see this rivalry played so early in the season this year. Here are three predictions for the big game:

Dillon Gabriel will get sacked four or more times

One of the biggest issues with this Oregon football team so far has been their offensive line. They supposedly have one of the best quarterbacks in college football, but we can't really find out if that's the case when he is constantly under pressure. Boise State found a way to get into the backfield often last weekend, and the same will happen this weekend.

Jam Griffin will rush for 100 yards

Against Boise State, the Oregon football run defense was absolutely picked apart by Ashton Jeanty and Boise State. Jeanty finished the game with 192 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Yes, Jeanty is one of the best running backs in the country, but that is still very concerning for the Ducks. Oregon State's Jam Griffin will have a good day running the football.

Oregon State will win

We're going with the big upset here. The Oregon football team is extremely lucky to be 2-0 right now, and they aren't going to get so lucky this weekend. It's a rivalry game on the road, so anything can happen. The Ducks are big favorites, but the Beavers will win outright.

Oregon and Oregon State will kick things off at 3:30 ET/12:30 PT on Saturday from Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. The game will be airing on Fox, and the Ducks are currently favored by 16.5 points.