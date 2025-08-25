The Arizona State Sun Devils landed a big transfer in defensive lineman MyKeil Gardner, who came from the Oregon Ducks. Expectations were for Gardner to be a starter for the Sun Devils in the 2025-26 campaign. However, head coach Kenny Dillingham shared some bad news ahead of the season opener.

Reports indicate that Gardner suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. It's said that the Oregon transfer ruptured his Achilles tendon in practice.

“Kenny Dillingham announces that Oregon transfer DL MyKeil Gardner will miss the 2025 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. The 6-2, 300-pound redshirt sophomore was on track to be on the two-deep this fall.”

Gardner transferred to Arizona State after playing one season at Oregon. He hit the transfer portal after only playing in three games as a freshman. The Sun Devils were going to give him a chance to be a starter. But now he'll have to sit out for the entire 2025-26 season to recover from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

With Gardner out for the season, the Sun Devils will rely on a defensive line consisting of Prince Dorbah, CJ Fite, Jocob Rich Kongaika, and Clayton Smith. Other guys like Elijah O'Neal, Zac Swanson, and Justin Wodtly should have opportunities to rotate in throughout the season.

Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils hope to continue succeeding after winning the Big 12 Conference last season. The program reached the College Football Playoff, where they earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye. However, the playoff experience ended abruptly, as Arizona State was bounced out by the Texas Longhorns after suffering a 39-31 loss.

The Sun Devils kick off the 2025-26 campaign with a home game against Northern Arizona. It should be a good tune-up game for Arizona State. Some notable games on the schedule this year consist of Utah, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Colorado.

