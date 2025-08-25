The San Francisco 49ers got a welcome boost on Monday as rookie defensive lineman Mykel Williams returned to practice after missing time with a knee injury. Williams, the team's most recent first-round pick and a former standout at Georgia, had been sidelined since going down earlier this month during joint drills with the Denver Broncos. His return offers relief for a 49ers defensive line that is counting on him to contribute right away.

William's setback came when he fell awkwardly during red-zone work against Denver, immediately grabbing at his knee before limping off the field. Initial fears were that the injury could sideline him for a significant stretch, but testing quickly ruled out any structural damage. Head coach Kyle Shanahan later confirmed that the issue was a hyperextension, describing the results as encouraging and stressing that the team expected Williams back soon.

That optimism has now turned into reality. In a video posted on social media, Williams is seen running and tackling, reinforcing that his return could be sooner than the supporters believe.

No Jauan Jennings yet, but Mykel Williams and CJ West returned to practice for 49ers Monday. Williams is last up here: pic.twitter.com/aCUS5vBsvH — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 25, 2025

Big expectations for the rookie



Selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Williams arrived in San Francisco with high expectations after a dominant career at Georgia. Known for his explosiveness, power, and ability to disrupt both the run and pass, he has been projected as a player who can eventually develop into a cornerstone of the 49ers' defense. Williams was also drafted in the place of Jalon Walker, who was his fellow at Georgia, as 49ers value ”bigger bodies” up front to mirror the condensed-box style that made defenses like Philadelphia's so effective.

With his return, the 49ers will continue to ease him back into a full workload while monitoring his progress. This possible ”new” Williams brings great potential to the 49ers and is ready to unleash his explosive playing style against offensive tackles other than Trent Williams. His impact is already acknowledged; even Trent himself admitted that facing the rookie ”sucks”, likening him to a young DeForest Buckner. This comparison highlights the promise Mykel is displaying in San Francisco.