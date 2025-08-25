Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to come to an agreement on a contract extension. With the season opener right around the corner, teammate Dak Prescott weighs in on the situation.

While talking with media members, the 32-year-old quarterback claimed that he feels confident Parsons will eventually sign a contract, according to Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. Dak Prescott used his own experience in negotiating contracts with the organization as his reason for exuding confidence in Parsons.

“I've got confidence,” said Prescott about Parsons' contract talks. “I told y'all way back when. I'm just going off of experience, honestly, no different than mine. I've got confidence in that.”

The Cowboys' star doubled down on his take, admitting that he expects Micah Parsons to be available come Week 1 when Dallas takes on the Philadelphia Eagles on “Thursday Night Football.” But only time will tell if that comes to fruition or not.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expects DE Micah Parsons to play against the Eagles. He has seen this movie before. He also said don't read into Parsons' body language in practice and at the preseason game. Parsons is obviously frustrated, but he has never had the prototypical best body language.”

Parsons and the Cowboys have been in a contract feud throughout the entire offseason. The 26-year-old edge rusher is in the final year of his rookie contract after the franchise opted to accept his fifth-year option.

Long contract talks are nothing new for the Cowboys, as Dak Prescott went through a similar process not once, but twice before. He ended up signing a four-year $240 million deal in early September 2024. Prescott agreed to the deal on the team's Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns to kick off the 2024-25 campaign.

Dallas hopes to improve upon its 7-10 record from last season, which prevented the team from making the playoffs. The Cowboys made changes to the coaching staff after hiring Brian Schottenheimer to replace Mike McCarthy as head coach. Additionally, the front office managed to land George Pickens to improve the wide receiver room alongside CeeDee Lamb.