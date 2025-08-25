After Texas Tech football running back Quinten Joyner suffered a season-ending injury, the Red Raiders' offensive lineman Cash Cleveland is ruled out for the start of the regular season. As head coach Joey McGuire enters his fourth season with the Red Raiders, his transfer, Cleveland, will miss Saturday's regular-season opener against AR-Pine Bluff football.

Cleveland is expected to also miss Week 2's matchup against Kent State, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

“Texas Tech OL Cash Cleveland is expected to miss the opening weeks of the 2025 season due to injury,” Nakos reported. “The former Colorado transfer and true freshman All-American is expected to be back for Week 3 against Oregon State.”

The former Colorado transfer is recovering from a concussion and offseason surgery. The timetable for his return is set for Week 3 ahead of Texas Tech hosting Oregon State football. After becoming the first walk-on in Colorado history to start at center last season, Cleveland's expected to be the focal point of the Red Raiders' offensive line this season. Sophomore Sheridan Wilson will start in his place at center for Texas Tech.

After earning the starting job as a walk-on freshman, Cleveland talked about what it was like as Colorado football's starting center.

“It was awesome,” Cleveland said. “I always stay prepared. I study a lot of film. In meetings, I’m always 100% focused and locked in, and I study like I’m a first-string (player), so when my number got called, I was ready for the moment. Didn’t blink at all.”

Cleveland's 77.5 grade as a pass blocker last season, per PFF, ranked fifth nationally among underclassmen centers and fourth among those in a power conference.

Texas Tech football's standout transfer suffers season-ending injury

After Texas Tech football's GM James Blanchard vowed to “steal” transfers recruited by other teams, the biggest name he acquired through the NCAA football's portal is ruled out for the season. Texas Tech's running back Quinten Joyner was ruled out before the start of the regular season, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

“Texas Tech standout running back Quinten Joyner is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury, sources tell me and @RJ_cfb for @CBSSports,” reported Zenitz on Monday evening. “Tough blow for No. 23 Tech. Joyner, who ran for 478 yards last year at USC, was one of the top ranked portal running backs.”

Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks will have an opportunity to earn Texas Tech's starting running back position for Week 1.