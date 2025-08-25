It seems as if Florida A&M has officially found its solution to the open quarterback spot once held by Daniel Richardson. Per a report by the Tallahassee Democrat, James Colzie III announced that Toledo transfer RJ Johnson will get the nod as QB1 in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against Howard University on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson, a standout at Westlake High School in Southwest Atlanta, graduated in 2023 as a highly accomplished athlete. A three-star prospect, all-state selection, and MaxPreps All-American, he made his mark on the football field.

During his high school career, Johnson completed 574 of 869 pass attempts (66%), amassing 9,042 passing yards, 79 touchdown passes, and just 22 interceptions over four years. He also showcased his versatility, adding 697 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 160 carries.

After redshirting in 2023, he didn't see any action on the field in the 2024 season. He then entered the transfer portal and joined the Rattlers. He won the QB spot in training camp, beating out Tyler Jefferson, Jett Peddy, Traven Green, and Bryson Martin in training camp. Now, he's set to lead the Rattlers in the opening game in Miami Gardens.

Colzie and Florida A&M saw a possible contender for the starting position depart the team over the summer. Former Fordham quarterback C.J. Montes initially committed to the Rattlers in late April and provided a promising proposition for the team. Montes was a Walter Payton Award finalist in 2023. He led the Patriot League in passing yards and touchdowns, earning second-team All-Patriot League honors.

But, he reentered the transfer portal to return to Kent State, which opened up the competition for Johnson. Now, Johnson looks to lead Florida A&M to success similar to former quarterbacks Jeremy Moussa and Daniel Richardson. Richardson emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in HBCU football.

Heading into the MEAC-SWAC Challenge against Norfolk State, Richardson was named Florida A&M's starting quarterback and quickly proved himself for the defending Celebration Bowl champions. He led the Rattlers to impressive comeback victories over Norfolk State and South Carolina State, displaying both accuracy and playmaking skills.

Richardson's performance helped Florida A&M break into the AFCA Coaches Poll. However, he suffered an injury during the game against Prairie View A&M in November. Despite the setback, Richardson returned to finish the season strong for the Rattlers. As the season concludes, Florida A&M now turns its focus to determining the next chapter in its quarterback journey.