The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Week 1 season opener in what should be a fun contest. However, the Longhorns have had some injury woes on the offensive line before the start of the season. On Monday, the program received some good news regarding the offensive line.

Reports indicate that head coach Steve Sarkisian expects left tackle Trevor Goosby to play against the Buckeyes, according to Evan Vieth of Inside Texas. Goosby suffered a hand or wrist injury recently, but it sounds like he'll be ready to go for the Ohio State game.

“Sarkisian expects to have Trevor Goosby healthy this weekend.”

When Goosby initially sustained the injury, the Longhorns' head coach admitted there wasn't much concern for a long-term issue. Goosby is entering his third season with the Longhorns, and the redshirt sophomore will be the team's starting left tackle. In the two seasons he's been in Texas, Goosby has played in 16 total games, with 15 of them being in the 2024-25 campaign.

Having Trevor Goosby back on the offensive line is huge for Texas. The team will have the best left tackle back on the offensive line, which is ideal with Arch Manning stepping in as the starting quarterback. This is Manning's first opportunity of his collegiate career where he is the official starting option under center, as he's made sporadic starts in his first two seasons with the Longhorns.

Through 12 games played in his college career so far, Manning owns a 66.3% completion percentage while throwing for 969 passing yards and nine touchdowns. He has also recorded 115 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, as the Texas star has the talent to be a true dual-threat quarterback.

Kickoff between Texas and Ohio State is at noon EST on Saturday, August 30. The game is taking place at the Horseshoe, making it a road contest for the Longhorns.