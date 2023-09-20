The Baltimore Orioles clinched a playoff spot and will be playing October baseball. Baltimore's offense has carried them in 2023, and the trade deadline acquisition of SP Jack Flaherty was supposed to improve the rotation. Instead, Flaherty has not pitched well in Baltimore and the Orioles made a shocking rotation move as a result. Flaherty is reportedly moving from the starting rotation to the bullpen, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

The Orioles rotation was set to feature six pitchers prior to this decision. Flaherty's move to the bullpen doesn't mean he will not be a factor down the stretch and in the playoffs though. Manager Brandon Hyde addressed Flaherty's new role, via Kubatko as well.

“I’m really interested to see what it looks like,” Hyde said. “You’ve seen the fastball to 97, you see the sharp curveball, so let’s see what it looks like out of the ‘pen. Maybe he can be a piece for us. I don’t know. Whether it could be a length guy, maybe it could be a right-on-right guy. We’re looking for that. We’re looking for right-on-right guys. I think it’s worth a shot to take a look.”

Orioles: Jack Flaherty's 2023 struggles

Flaherty was once considered one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. Injuries limited him over the past few years though. The 27-year-old has been healthy for the most part in 2023, but hasn't performed well.

Prior to being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Orioles ahead of the deadline, he posted a 4.43 ERA in St. Louis. Flaherty has regressed in Baltimore, currently pitching to the tune of a 6.68 ERA. Between the Orioles' starting pitching depth and Flaherty's struggles, the decision to move Flaherty to the bullpen makes sense.

That said, Flaherty may play a pivotal role for Baltimore's relief core. As Hyde stated, Flaherty still owns an impressive fastball and can get outs. Sometimes a reset is all a baseball player needs, and that goes for pitchers and position players.

Jack Flaherty will try to help the Orioles win the AL East in his new bullpen role.