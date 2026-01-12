The Georgia Bulldogs are entering a period of significant defensive transition following the conclusion of their 2025 campaign. Star linebacker CJ Allen has officially announced his intention to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, joining teammate Zachariah Branch as a high-profile departure from the program. Allen developed into a premier defender under the tutelage of Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann, earning FWAA All-American honors and becoming a finalist for the Butkus Award.

During his standout season, he recorded eighty-five tackles and four and a half sacks, serving as a cornerstone for the unit despite various injuries across the roster. His jump to the professional level marks the end of a collegiate chapter defined by rapid development and elite production in Athens.

To address the evolving needs of the offense, the program has successfully recruited a veteran playmaker for the backfield. Pete Nakos reported on X that Kentucky transfer RB Dante Dowdell has signed with Georgia. Dowdell arrives in Athens after serving as the second leading rusher for the Wildcats this past season.

His career is highlighted by a productive stint at Nebraska in 2024, where he showcased his scoring ability by recording twelve rushing touchdowns. By adding a runner with extensive experience in both the Big Ten and the SEC, the Bulldogs are positioning themselves to maintain a physical and effective ground attack as they retool for the 2026 cycle.

However, the roster continues to see movement in the secondary, as veteran safety Joenel Aguero has decided to transfer to Ole Miss. This exit comes shortly after the Rebels defeated the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl to end their season.

Aguero was a reliable contributor for Georgia, tallying eighty tackles and seven pass breakups over three seasons. His departure adds to a list of defensive exits that includes safety Jaden Harris and linebacker Kris Jones, both of whom left the program shortly after the New Year's Day loss.

The coming weeks will be essential for integrating these new faces and establishing a new leadership core. As the winter window draws to a close, the focus remains on building a unit capable of returning to the top of the conference and competing for a national title.