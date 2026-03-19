The first major upset of the 2026 NCAA Tournament occurred during the opening round with High Point knocking off Wisconsin in a thriller, 83-82. The eventual game-winning basket came from Chase Johnston who scored on the only 2-point shot he’s made all season. Coming into the game, Johnston had taken only four 2-point shot attempts during the year, and had missed all of them. He had only made 3-point shots this season. High Point now advances to the round of 32 as March Madness continues. Stay tuned for more updates.

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