The New England Patriots have been in rumors for the past few weeks regarding wide receiver AJ Brown, as they have interest in trading for him. The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be open to trading him, but they're looking for the best deal to move him. As of now, the Patriots have been one of the few teams to stay persistent in trying to acquire him, and many think it's a matter of when rather than if he'll be on the team.

Former Patriots' wide receiver Julian Edelman recently didn't make the rumors any better. He posted a GIF where he was saying, “We're all Patriots,” and the camera pans to Brown.

Article Continues Below

More on this story to come.