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UFC London: Evloev vs. Murphy continues with Main Card action as we're back for a betting prediction and pick for this next ranked Welterweight (170) bout. London's No. 13-ranked Michael “Venom” Page takes on Walford's rising Sam Patterson in a can't-miss striking bout. Check our UFC odds series for the Page-Patterson prediction and pick.

Michael Page (24-3) comes into this fight with a 3-1 UFC record since arriving in 2024. After amassing a 17-2 record in 10 years with Bellator, Page has now beaten the likes of Kevin Holland, Shara Magomedov, and Jared Cannonier in the UFC. He looks to continue his impressive streak, standing 6-foot-3 with a 79-inch reach.

Sam Patterson (14-2-1) has gone 4-1 inside the UFC since 2023. A product of Dana White's Contender Series from 2022, he's rebounded from his debut loss with four-straight wins all by knockout in the first round. He'll look to take out a veteran of the sport and steal his ranking here, standing 6-foot-3 with a 78-inch reach.

UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Michael Page-Sam Patterson Odds

Michael Page: -192

Sam Patterson: +160

Over 2.5 rounds: +105

Under 2.5 rounds: -135



Why Michael Page Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jared Cannonier – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 12 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Michael “Venom” Page put forth another striking masterclass with his win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 319. Cannonier, one of the scariest knockout artists in the division, had a very difficult time landing clean on Page and mounting any real damage. While Page was taken down twice and actually fell behind in the striking totals, his control of the distance and presence during the exchanges is ultimately what got him the nod on the scorecards.

Known for his flashy striking and showmanship in the cage, Page will have to grow more cautious as he begins to face other ranked fighters and hungry contenders. He's yet to finish a UFC bout inside the distance and although all three of his wins have come in unanimous fashion, he's seen a top-ranked fighter like Ian Machado Garry beat him at his own game.

Against a vicious knockout artist like Patterson, Page will have to be very precise with his defense and careful when slipping out of range. His own counter shots are some of the more impressive aspects of his game, so expect Page to constantly be searching for the counter when Patterson whiffs.

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To win this fight, Michael Page will have to be decisive with his combinations and lead the pace on the feet. Sam Patterson thrives when his opponents become lazy with their defense, so Page will have to be on high alert throughout all three rounds while remaining consistent with his striking early.

Why Sam Patterson Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Trey Waters – TKO (right hook, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 7 SUB

Sam Patterson floundered during his UFC debut, but the first-round knockout loss certainly lit a fire inside of him as he's gone on to end each of his succeeding bouts in the first round. Two of those wins came by rear naked and arm triangle chokes while the two most recent bouts he finished with his right hook. Patterson has to have all the confidence in the world in his striking right now, a perfect storm as he faces one of the more talented stand-up artists in the division.

Sam Patterson could be one of the few fighters that can hang with Michael Page on the feet, but he'll have to be extremely diligent with his defense through the opening stages. He's been known the get caught in the past and this will be a significant step-up in competition from what he's seen up to this point. Patterson will have to gain Page's respect early with fundamental looks early before opening things up and trying his offense.

The big advantage Patterson will have in this fight is his work on the ground and submission capabilities. It's worth noting Michael Page has never been submitted throughout his career and is an expert in defending himself from there, but Patterson has a nose for putting opponents in a compromising spot on the ground.

Final Michael Page-Sam Patterson Prediction & Pick

This should have all the makings of a classic as two very dangerous strikers meet for what should be a tense kickboxing bout. Michael Page has been making some of the best fighters in the division look silly with his striking while Sam Patterson is putting everyone away in the first round.

Patterson will once again be most dangerous in the first round of this fight and should be able to land significant offense on Page early. However, Page is known for his chin and defense and will likely take this fight into the second and third rounds, somewhere Patterson has yet to go during his UFC tenure.

Ultimately, I think Michael Page will be able to extend Patterson into deep waters and take control in the second half of this fight. He should be able to weather any early offense and take this fight via decision.

Final Michael Page-Sam Patterson Prediction & Pick: Michael Page (-192); OVER 2.5 Rounds (+105)