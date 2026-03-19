The Nebraska Cornhuskers move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday after a 76-47 win over the Troy Trojans. Shortly after the victory, head coach Fred Hoiberg delivered a message to the remaining teams in the tourney.

During a postgame interview with Andy Katz of Turner Sports, Hoiberg explained what it means for Nebraska to earn its first-ever March Madness win. He proclaimed that the Cornhuskers are not satisfied with the win and seemingly aim to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

“It's been a special group since the beginning, since we put them together,” said Hoiberg. “I've just loved coaching them. They've been all about the right things. They've been unselfish. We're not satisfied, I can promise you that.”

"We're not satisfied, I can promise you that."@HuskerMBB head coach Fred Hoiberg and his son, Sam, explain what it means for the Cornhuskers to win their first NCAA Tournament game in program history. 🎤: @TheAndyKatz pic.twitter.com/fBx3b4RzDD — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2026

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It was a lopsided victory for the Cornhuskers, which should build confidence and momentum for Nebraska as they prepare for the second round of the tourney. Forward Pryce Sandfort stole the spotlight in this contest, recording 23 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 53.8% from the floor and hitting seven out of 12 three-point shots.

Fred Hoiberg, who is 53 years old, became Nebraska's head coach in 2019. He brings a ton of experience to the table, as he's also been a head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones and the Chicago Bulls in his career. His leadership has seemingly made the Cornhuskers a legitimate contender this year, as they aim to make some noise throughout March Madness.

Nebraska will have a chance to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history on Saturday, March 21. The Cornhuskers will face off against the winner of Vanderbilt and McNeese.