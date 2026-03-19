The Orlando Magic were on a seven-game winning streak but now find themselves hoping to recover from a two-game skid as they take on the surging Charlotte Hornets. LaMelo Ball and company have won three of their last four games and nine of their last 12 and already have a 2-1 season series lead.

They are just 35-34 for the season but the recent form and the home advantage means that they will be the favorites once again. Charlotte's recent record has taken them over the .500 mark, with LaMelo Ball scoring 30 in their most recent victory over the Miami Heat. Kon Kneuppel has continued his rampage in recent games and is leading the NBA in made three-pointers, with 238.

The Magic, meanwhile, need to regain momentum and are currently perched 6th in the East with a 38-30 record. Banchero has averaged 25.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists since the All-Star break and will once again be the focal point on offense. Regardless, Charlotte’s home advantage and the injuries Orlando continues to struggle with means that the Hornets will be the favorites to make the season series 3-1.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Magic vs. Hornets Odds

Magic: +5.5 (-115)

Hornets: -5.5 (-105)

Over: 225.5 (-108)

Under: 225.5 (-112)

Magic vs. Hornets Key Injuries

Orlando continues to deal with major absences that directly impact their offense. Franz Wagner and Anthony Black are both ruled out of the game while alongside Jonathan Isaac, while Wendell Carter Jr. is also out due to a rib injury he picked up in the loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Charlotte is far healthier by comparison. Their core in the form of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel, are all fit and firing. Tidjane Salaun is the only name confirmed to be missing for this one.

Magic vs. Hornets Betting Trends

Charlotte has become one of the most dependable teams at home in recent weeks, and are once again the favorites for this one.

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Hornets are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games

Charlotte has a 42-27 UNDER record, the second-best mark in the NBA

The UNDER is hitting at a 65.6% rate in Hornets home games

Hornets have won 12 of their last 15 games on regular rest

Magic are just middle-of-the-pack offensively (16th in offensive rating)

Orlando ranks 26th in three-point shooting percentage

Magic has struggled to contain offenses and have leaked points, especially in late stretches.

Head-to-head, Charlotte leads the season series 2-1 and has already delivered a 27-point blowout win over Orlando earlier this year.

Keys to Magic vs. Hornets Matchup

Charlotte’s offensive form has been the main reason behind their recent run of victories. They have a 15-17 home record this season but kicked off a seven-game home stretch with a mammoth win over Miami.

The trio of Ball, Miller and Kneuppel is combining for nearly 60 points per game, with all three shooting around 40% from three. Ball comes into this one with a 30-point, 13-assist game and his ball handling may prove crucial against an Orlando team that tends to slow things down.

Miller and Knueppel also combined for 48 points last time around and will once again be expected to share the offensive load. For Orlando, the dependence on Banchero and Desmond Bane may be a concern, with Wagner’s absence taking away a consistent outlet. They average a league-leading 26.9 free throw attempts per game and may struggle to get looks against the Hornets.

Magic vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

Everything points toward Charlotte being the favorites for this game. They are in top form and are have almost all of their roster fit and firing.

The Magic have obvious limitations offensively, and Charlotte’s ability to stretch the floor and shoot from the deep can be expected to emerge as a major threat. We expect this one to be a straightforward win for the home team.

Final Magic-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets -5.5 (-105); UNDER 225.5 (-112)