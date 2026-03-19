For the first time since 2017, Louisville is advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament despite nearly blowing a lead against USF.

The Cardinals looked to be in firm control for most of the game, entering halftime with a 10-point lead and going up by as much as 23 in the second half. USF constructed a few spirited runs at various points in the second half, but Louisville held on in the final minutes to secure the 83-79 victory.

(6) LOUISVILLE MOVES ON 💨 The Cards hold off (11) South Florida 83-79 to advance to the second round 👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1P6HxgtNn5 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2026

Article Continues Below

Louisville now awaits the winner of Michigan State and North Dakota State, whom it will face in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

This is a developing story.