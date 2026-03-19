For the first time since 2017, Louisville is advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament despite nearly blowing a lead against USF.
The Cardinals looked to be in firm control for most of the game, entering halftime with a 10-point lead and going up by as much as 23 in the second half. USF constructed a few spirited runs at various points in the second half, but Louisville held on in the final minutes to secure the 83-79 victory.
(6) LOUISVILLE MOVES ON 💨
The Cards hold off (11) South Florida 83-79 to advance to the second round 👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1P6HxgtNn5
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2026
Louisville now awaits the winner of Michigan State and North Dakota State, whom it will face in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
This is a developing story.