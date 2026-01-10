Georgia football sustained one more loss to Ole Miss. This one coming nine days after the Bulldogs' New Year's Day defeat at the Sugar Bowl.

Although this one involves the College Football Transfer Portal. Joenel Aguero is going from Athens to Oxford, Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealed on Saturday afternoon.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs lose a veteran presence in their secondary — and to the team that ended their season. Aguero compiled 80 tackles, seven pass breakups and grabbed one interception across three seasons.

But he's now the first notable departure to cross over to the Southeastern Conference rival Rebels. And Georgia is getting hit with key exits after the Jan. 1 loss.

Notable departures for Georgia following Ole Miss loss

The NFL Draft lineup for Georgia is growing too.

Linebacker CJ Allen rose as the most high-profile departure on the defensive side. He opted for April's draft four days after the Sugar Bowl.

But he's not the biggest departure for the ‘Dawgs.

Zachariah Branch looks bound to become the highest rated draft prospect for Georgia — announcing on Jan. 5. Branch is fresh off creating career-best numbers across the board in his lone season with the Bulldogs.

The list of future NFL Combine invites will likely build out of Georgia. But the portal is witnessing Georgia representatives enter.

Jaden Harris and Kris Jones exited the Georgia campus two days after falling to the Rebels. The latter played two seasons in Athens while the former came via the University of Miami. Both combined for 13 tackles — with Jones hitting seven.