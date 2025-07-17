The ramifications of yet another disappointment in the Stanley Cup playoffs continue to echo in Toronto. The Maple Leafs have made multiple changes since losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the seventh game of their second-round matchup. While the biggest was letting superstar forward Mitch Marner walk in free agency, the remaking of head coach Craig Berube's team continues in mid-July.

The Maple Leafs acquired power forward Dakota Joshua in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks. Joshua has size at 6-3 and 208 pounds, but he is not a big-time scorer and the Maple Leafs did not bring him in to replicate Marner's offense. Instead, Joshua is expected to provide muscle in the corners and the ability to win 50-50 puck battles.

The 29-year-old Joshua has played five seasons in the NHL, including two with the St. Louis Blues and three with the Canucks. He had his most productive season in 2023-24 when he scored 18 goals and 14 assists for a career-high 32 points. He finished with a plus-19 rating and had 60 penalty minutes that season.

Joshua was not as dynamic last season in Vancouver. He was limited to 7 goals and 7 assists in 57 games and had a minus-13 rating while accumulating 38 penalty minutes.

Joshua likely to see action on Maple Leafs bottom six

The former Canuck would seem to fit in as a solid defensive center for the Maple Leafs on the third or fourth line.

The Maple Leafs are set with the centers on their top two lines. Captain Auston Matthews remains in the middle of the top line, and the Maple Leafs are hoping he can get back to the top form he had in the 2023-24 season when he scored a team record 69 goals.

That number fell to 33 last season, and it was clear he was not at his best. Matthews will still have Matthew Knies as his left wing, but right wing Matias Maccelli seems something of a longshot when it comes to filling Marner's skates on the right side of the line.

John Taveras appeared to take a hometown discount to stay with the Maple Leafs as a free agent. He is coming off an excellent season with 38 goals and 34 assists. High-scoring William Nylander remains as his right wing while Bobby McMann skates on his left side.

If Joshua can provide occasional offense while shutting down top opponents when he defends, the Leafs will be pleased with the acquisition.