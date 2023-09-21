After multiple years of speculation, the Indiana Pacers might finally make good on rumors of trading Buddy Hield. The veteran sharpshooter has reportedly failed to reach a contract extension with his incumbent team, leading Hield and the Pacers to work in concert to try and find a trade partner, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Hield's name has been floating in trade winds almost ever since he was dealt to the Pacers from the Sacramento Kings at the 2022 trade deadline as part of the Tyrese Haliburton-Domantas Sabonis deal. Though he played less than a season-and-a-half in Indiana, it's clear Hield made a stellar impression on Pacers fans.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Hield should have no shortage of suitors while playing 2023-24 on a $19.2 million expiring contract. While some teams may be scared off by the post-trade obligation of meeting his extension demands, others contending for a title this season—especially who need an extra dose of long-range firepower and floor-spacing—shouldn't hesitate sending draft compensation and matching salary to the Pacers in exchange for one of the greatest shooters ever.

Hello, Los Angeles Lakers!

Talk of the Lakers' interest in Hield peaked as Russell Westbrook's struggles with the purple-and-gold reached their nadir. But just like the trade of Hield and Myles Turner in exchange for Westbrook and a pair of first-round picks never materialized, league rules could keep Los Angeles from making a viable offer for him this time around.

RECOMMENDED

3 best Buddy Hield trade destinations amid stalled contract talks with Pacers

Mike Cruz ·

Pacers, Buddy Hield looking for trade after contract extension talks stalled

Angelo Guinhawa ·

1 Pacers player in danger of losing starting job in 2023-24 NBA training camp

Shervon Fakhimi ·

D'Angelo Russell can't be traded until December 15th because he re-signed with the Lakers this summer. Beyond Russell, the purple-and-gold just don't have the salary ballast needed to swing a deal for Hield right now.

No matter where Buddy Hield ends up, it's clear the league will be watching.