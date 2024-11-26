Tyrese Haliburton has been subjected to a major fraud watch among fans amid his discouraging start to the Indiana Pacers' poor start to the 2024-25 season. Haliburton has been very inefficient through the first few weeks of the campaign, and it started to look as though these struggles were getting to him on an emotional level. But on Monday night, Haliburton got himself back on track with a 34-point night in a 114-110 win over the Pelicans — dazzling the Pacers crowd in the process with his stellar display from beyond the arc.

Haliburton was back to his efficient gunslinging ways on Monday, nailing nine of his 18 three-point attempts on the night while adding 13 dimes and three steals in what is perhaps his best performance of the season. Even Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who was in attendance for the Pacers' win over the Pelicans, was mighty impressed with how Haliburton played on Monday.

If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about slow starts to the season, it's the Fever star. As one would recall, Clark was very turnover-prone and had plenty of inefficient shooting nights to begin her WNBA career. But then Clark and the Fever turned things around, and the best is yet to come for them in 2025 especially with the hiring of new head coach Stephanie White.

The good news is that Haliburton appears to be regaining his joy for the game, and it helps that the Pacers were playing at home on Monday. The 24-year-old floor general has played so much better at home than on the road throughout the early goings of the 2024-25 season, and maybe this game against the Pelicans serves as his breakout outing that sets him up for bigger and better things moving forward.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers survive major Pelicans rally

With the Pacers leading by as many as 17 points, losing another game at home, especially to a shorthanded Pelicans team, would have been devastating. But Tyrese Haliburton simply had the body language of someone who was not ending the night on a loss.

He was launching with confidence from beyond the arc all night long, which tracks with his evaluation that he is starting to find his happiness in the game of basketball once again. This assertive version of Haliburton is what the Pacers need to climb over the .500 mark, and with their next two games being at home, the chance is there for the 24-year-old point guard to put together a string of excellent games.