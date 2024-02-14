Pascal Siakam reacted to playing against the Toronto Raptors and shared his thoughts on the Indiana Pacers so far.

The Indiana Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors prior to the NBA trade deadline. It was a big trade that brought Siakam's time with the Raptors to an end after seven and a half years. With the Pacers set to battle the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday night, Siakam addressed playing against his old team on the road.

“It's kinda weird, to be honest… I know I have a different jersey on but just coming into this building brings back a lot of good memories,” Siakam said, via Josh Lewenberg of TSN. “It’s going to be exciting, I’m sure.”

Pascal Siakam made two All-Star teams with the Raptors and helped the team win an NBA championship as well. His impact was immense for Toronto. The Raptors' 2023-24 struggles led to Siakam being moved to Indiana, though.

So how has Siakam liked playing with the Pacers so far?

“It's been great so far and I'm just looking forward to continuing to be there and having an opportunity to do something special with that team,” Siakam said. “I'm excited. I'm the guy that likes to be comfortable but I think change is good too.”

Pascal Siakam's 2023-24 season

Overall, Siakam is averaging 21.9 points per game across 53 total contests between the Pacers and Raptors in 2023-24. He's shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 34 percent from deep as well.

He's a terrific player and is hoping to lead the Pacers to a deep playoff run. On Wednesday night, however, Pascal Siakam's focus will be on facing his old team.