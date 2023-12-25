Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton addressed the team's struggles since losing to the Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament championship.

The NBA In-Season Tournament was a success for the most part. Sure, the league will consider changing some aspects of the tournament, but overall it increased viewership and led to more excitement early in the season. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton recently made an honest admission about the in-season tourney, however.

“It's coming down from that high of being in those games,” Haliburton said on the Bird and Taurasi Show, via NBA on X (formerly Twitter). “That was such a special moment for everybody. It had this weird, like college feel to it where, after, it's like ‘season's done.' It was like, ‘psych, you gotta go play in Detroit in two days.'”

The Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers have both struggled since facing each other in the NBA In-Season Tournament championship. LA ultimately won, and now both teams are trying to find their rhythm once again as the regular season continues.

Tyrese Haliburton made a good point. Both the Pacers and Lakers squared off in a highly-anticipated championship affair. Typically, teams receive a break after playing in such a big game or series. But in this instance, the season simply continued.

Adjustments will need to be made since, given its success, the NBA In-Season Tournament is expected to stick around.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers looking to get back on track

The Pacers' next game is scheduled for Tuesday against the Houston Rockets. Indiana has dropped four of their last five games following a steady start to the year, and their record now sits at .500.

Haliburton and the Pacers' top-tier offense still features no shortage of potential. They need the defense to start stepping up on a more consistent basis, though. This Pacers team has what it takes to make a competitive playoff run.

The question is whether or not they can get back on track. Tyrese Haliburton and Indiana will look to turn things around Tuesday.