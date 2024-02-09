Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton started his career with Buddy Hield in 2020

Tyrese Haliburton is venturing into uncharted territory following the 2024 NBA trade deadline. The Indiana Pacers All-Star guard is no longer going to share a locker room with Buddy Hield, a player he has called his teammate since he was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 draft.

The Pacers dealt the 3-point specialist to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, officially ending this duo's business relationship. At least for now. Although this move seemed inevitable dating back to the offseason, Haliburton will still need some time to process this big change.

He spoke on Hield's departure after Indiana was soundly defeated at home by the Golden State Warriors, 131-109.

“It's just weird,” he told Pacers beat writer Tony East. “I don't think I've ever suited up for an NBA game without Buddy {second time playing without Hield}…It was definitely weird. It's going to be weird moving forward a little bit. But that's part of the ebbs and flows of the NBA. Excited for him to have the opportunity. Yeah, I'm going to miss him, but I'm sure we'll go to the Bahamas together after the season. We'll still talk every day.”

Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield have been on quite the ride together

Both men were included in the huge trade that sent them to Indy and Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento in February of 2022. Buddy Hield got to witness Tyrese Haliburton blossom into one of the best point guards in the league, so surely leaving his close friend will be a huge adjustment for him as well. Though, he should be a key component of the 76ers' offense while Joel Embiid recovers from knee surgery.

There is a chance these two players' paths converge again in the playoffs this year. In the meanwhile, Haliburton will work on getting fully healthy and regaining the top form Hield became so accustomed to seeing the past couple of years.