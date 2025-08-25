Ramon Laureano made a spectacular play against Teoscar Hernandez during Sunday's matchup between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres already had bragging rights over the Dodgers, securing the series win after taking the first two games. A win on Sunday would have confirmed a sweep, further placing concern for Los Angeles fans.

Laureano's play took place in the top of the first inning. Hernandez landed a hit that would have granted the Dodgers a grand slam. However, Laureano was in the right place at the right time as he pulled off a remarkable catch to get the star hitter out. Los Angeles still scored with the sac fly, but denying the grand slam remained a notable highlight.

How Ramon Laureano, Padres played against Dodgers

Despite the great play from Ramon Laureano, the Padres were unable to sweep the Dodgers, losing the series finale 8-2 on Sunday.

The game was close throughout the first six innings of the game, being even at two runs apiece. However, Los Angeles exploded with five runs in the seventh frame, taking all the momentum for the rest of the contest.

The Padres' bullpen did a solid job until the final third. They conceded nine hits after 35 at-bats, including four homers that proved to be crucial by the end of the game. Nick Pivetta started on the mound as he lasted six innings, striking out seven batters while giving up two hits and two runs. Jeremiah Estrada received the loss after allowing three hits and four runs after two-thirds of an inning.

San Diego fell to a 74-57 record on the season, being even with the Dodgers for the top spot of the NL West Division standings. They are 10games above the Arizona Diamondbacks and 11 games above the San Francisco Giants.

The Padres will prepare for their next series, being on the road. They face the Seattle Mariners as Game 1 will take place on Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET.