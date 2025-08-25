The Ohio State Buckeyes are already turning up the hype for their Week 1 showdown against the Texas Longhorns. With the rematch scheduled in Columbus, the Buckeyes are looking to set the tone for the 2025 season and build off last year’s College Football Playoff success.

A recent post on Ohio State football’s official Instagram account showcased linebacker Sonny Styles standing over former Texas tight end Gunnar Helm, a playful reminder of Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl victory this past January. Helm, a former standout for the Longhorns, has since moved on to the NFL, preparing for his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans. Styles, however, remains a key figure for Ohio State and will take the field against Texas in Week 1.

Styles’ move to linebacker has been a significant boost for his career, positioning him as one of the Buckeyes’ top defensive threats. The former five-star recruit will be aiming to help Ohio State start the season strong, with an eye toward another national championship run. “Until then, all of Styles’ focus will be on bringing home another national championship for Ohio State,” noted On3.

This Week 1 matchup is more than just another game on the schedule. Beyond Michigan, there may not be a more significant contest for Ohio State this season. Fans will be eager to see if Styles can replicate last year’s Cotton Bowl dominance, and whether the Buckeyes can once again best a top-ranked Texas team in front of a home crowd.

For Texas, this is an opportunity for revenge, while Ohio State hopes to continue the momentum from its CFP semifinal victory. The game is already generating buzz on social media, with plenty of playful trash talk between the programs. With college football fans watching closely, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the No. 1 Buckeyes facing the No. 3 Longhorns.

As the countdown to kickoff continues, the anticipation for this high-profile matchup only grows, promising an exciting start to the 2025 college football season.